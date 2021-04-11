ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town to impose fines for zoning issues

ROWESVILLE — Rowesville had the first reading of a new amendment that would place fines on citizens who fell of out compliance with zoning issues.

Property owners would be mailed a warning via certified mail, and failure to comply would result in the first fine of $750. Further failure would accrue a fine of $75 a day for 21 days, after which the town would take action to rectify the issue. The town would then place a lien on the property requiring the owner to pay all money owed, including the fees for rectifying the issue.

The second reading will be held at the May meeting.

For more information on the amendment, residents can contact Rowesville Town Hall,

The community center is currently closed for renovations. Mayor Paul Bishop believes it will be reopened in June.

Councilman Ben Boensch proposed his litter pick-up day to council for April 24. Boensch discussed his plans to clean Rowesville of litter and believes a day of community involvement will be beneficial for all involved. The litter pick up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Rowesville Town Hall and will last until noon. Safety gear as well bags and trash sticks will be provided by Orangeburg County and the Town of Rowesville.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

