ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town passes zoning ordinance

ROWESVILLE -- Rowesville held the second reading of their zoning ordinance at the May meeting, discussing warnings and fines to those within city limits whose building violate the zoning laws.

The third and final reading will be conducted at the June meeting. For full details on the ordinance, contact Rowesville town hall.

Mayor Paul Bishop announced that the community center is still undergoing renovations and they hope to have it ready in June.

Bishop stated that the town’s streetscape projects will be underway with the installation of lights at parking lot for town hall as well as the planting of several Palmetto trees and underlighting at town hall. The schoolhouse pillars at the Schoolhouse Park will begin construction soon in memory of the various schools that once resided in Rowesville.

Councilman Ben Boensch stated that the litter pickup in April was successful in their endeavors in cleaning the town, but sadly was canceled early due to the weather; he is currently planning a future litter pickup event to be held in the coming weeks.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

