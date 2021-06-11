ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town passes zoning ordinance amendment

ROWESVILLE -- The third and final reading of the zoning ordinance amendment was read during the June Rowesville Town Council meeting.

The amendment pertains to the fines against Rowesville citizens whose buildings violate the town’s zoning ordinance and the penalties to be executed. A full list of the zoning guidelines as well as the new amendment can be viewed at Rowesville Town Hall.

Several projects around Rowesville are underway, Mayor Paul Bishop announced during the meeting. The community center is still undergoing renovation and should be available for rental in the coming months. The town hall’s new lights are soon to be installed in the parking lot, and handicapped accessible ramps have been installed at both entrances. The old Duke’s General Store is being renovated and Bishop still plans to use it to host a museum for the town.

There will be no town meeting in the month of July. The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

