ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Three council members sworn in

ROWESVILLE— Rowesville’s January meeting began with the swearing in of the duly elected officials Mayor Paul Bishop, Councilwoman Carolyn Groom, and Councilwoman Lannie Sanders; Groom was elected to serve as mayor pro tem for her term by council.

Bishop is currently working with Erica Wright of the Municipal Association and Brian Gaines with the state of South Carolina to receive funds through the American Recovery Act, which over the next two years Rowesville will receive approximately $30,000.

US Census data for Rowesville shows a decline in the town’s population; in 2000 the town had a population of 378, and the recent census indicated 304. Mayor Bishop hopes that future plans for the town will aid the town’s growth.

Bishop is considering implanting a version of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Highway Beautification Act in the town that would seek to clean up and revitalize the community. He wants to start with Highway 21 and River Drive, the main roads of Rowesville, and wants to enforce the zoning laws that have been lax and let blight seep into the town. He is aware there will be pushback once the program starts but feels it will lead to a better town overall.

Bishop plans to end the business license fee in Rowesville on the grounds that is an unfair tax on the brick-and-mortar businesses in Rowesville, that the mobile business can skirt by the town not having the means to monitor them entering the town to work. Rowesville will still require the licenses but there will be no fee to acquire them, and the proposal will be voted on in the February meeting.

The Rowesville Community Center will remain closed and unrentable for the month and the issue will be revisited during the next meeting.

Bishop thanked all those who attended the bulb party this past year where those in attendance checked that all of the Christmas lights were functioning properly.

Council held the first hearing of the 2022 budget, with the second reading occurring at the February meeting.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

