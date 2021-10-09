ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Penny sales tax funding town projects

ROWESVILLE -- Rowesville Mayor Paul Bishop announced that the penny sales tax funds have been visibly utilized throughout the town with work on town hall and the museum, as well as the school memorial nearing completion.

At the November meeting, council will discuss the future of business licenses for Rowesville.

Bishop announced that Dominion Energy has been in Rowesville trimming trees close to the power lines and will be in town throughout the week.

Rowesville’s Trunk-or-Treat and Christmas Gala have both been canceled for the year due concerns over COVID-19. Council agreed that in lieu of the gala, they will once again hand out gift packages to the people of Rowesville. Council also agreed that the community center will be closed until next year and will reevaluate then.

The proposed streetlight changes will occur next year, Bishop stated, and they will exchange the compressed sodium lights for LED lights, to better light the town at night.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

