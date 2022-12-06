ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: New street signs have arrived

ROWESVILLE – Mayor Paul Bishop announced that the new signs for several of the town’s streets have been delivered and will be installed in the coming weeks.

The streetscape project is funded by Orangeburg County’s 1 percent capital projects sales tax program. It allows the town to perform various projects that benefit the town and community.

The seven streets receiving new signs are Calhoun, Camelia, Church, Crum, Duke, Oak, Rowes Pump and River Drive. All of the other streets intersect with River Drive.

Bishop made the announcement during Rowesville’s December council meeting.

He also stated that the town’s Christmas lights have been refurbished and hung, with the exception of the French horns, which were not finished in time. The mayor expects all of the town’s lights to be hung next year.

Councilmember Amanda Heyward discussed the Christmas event she visited in Florence. She would like to bring it to Rowesville as a revival of the town’s Christmas gala that ended with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council will discuss the idea further in the January meeting and would like public input, as the event will be for the community and the children. The event will feature Santa Claus, hot chocolate for all and gifts for the children, among other festivities.

In place of the Christmas gala, town council will once again be handing out treat bags for Christmas this year on Dec 17.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.