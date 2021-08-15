 Skip to main content
ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Filing for mayoral, council races ends Aug. 16
Rowesville Town Hall

ROWESVILLE -- Mayor Paul Bishop stated during the August Rowesville Town Council meeting that those interested in running for mayor or the two council seats for Rowesville have until Aug. 16 to file their paperwork at Orangeburg County Voter Registration.

Bishop announced that Dominion Energy will be swapping Rowesville’s streetlights out for LED lights.

Rowesville’s Community Center is still closed and will be discussed during the next meeting.

Rowesville’s penny sales tax funds will be used for roofing and painting Duke’s General Store across from town hall as they prepare to turn it into a museum showcasing the town’s history.

ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town passes zoning ordinance amendment

The S.C. Department of Transportation recently came to Rowesville and cut trees that were at risk of falling into roads and onto power lines. Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Groom commended Bishop for cutting the trees that SCDOT was unable to during their visit.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

