ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Council gives second reading to budget

ROWESVILLE — Rowesville’s March meeting saw the second reading of the annual budget, with a decrease in their fuel prices in it due to the rising price of fuel.

Mayor Paul Bishop is hard at work on the town’s museum; with the depot building now cleaned out, they will begin working on the floor, repairing and replacing it.

Council voted to do away with the business license fees, but Bishop stressed that the license is still required to conduct business within the town.

The school monuments are now completed, and there will be a dedication on April 2 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow in the newly renovated community center.

The community center will be available for rental starting in April and will be $350 a day with a $200 deposit with $100 of the deposit nonrefundable. For inquiries contact town hall or Bishop.

Council paid their respects to Councilwoman Lannie Sanders as her husband, Randy, recently passed away.

The next council meeting will be held April 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

