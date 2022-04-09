 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Council approves final reading of budget

  • 0
100119 Rowesville town hall (copy)

Rowesville Town Hall

 T&D FILES

ROWESVILLE — Rowesville’s March town council meeting saw the third and final reading of the annual budget set at $73,800.

Mayor Paul Bishop announced that the schoolhouse dedication went well and was happy to see the Rowesville community present there.

Councilman Ben Boensch brought forth the annual April Litter Cleanup event before council and they decided on April 30 as the community pickup day starting at 8 a.m. lasting until noon. The town will provide bags, gloves and pick sticks for volunteers.

The community center is available for rentals now and will be $350 a day with a $100 reservation fee and $100 deposit. For inquiries, contact town hall or Bishop.

TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

The next council meeting will be held May 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News