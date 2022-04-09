ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Council approves final reading of budget

ROWESVILLE — Rowesville’s March town council meeting saw the third and final reading of the annual budget set at $73,800.

Mayor Paul Bishop announced that the schoolhouse dedication went well and was happy to see the Rowesville community present there.

Councilman Ben Boensch brought forth the annual April Litter Cleanup event before council and they decided on April 30 as the community pickup day starting at 8 a.m. lasting until noon. The town will provide bags, gloves and pick sticks for volunteers.

The community center is available for rentals now and will be $350 a day with a $100 reservation fee and $100 deposit. For inquiries, contact town hall or Bishop.

The next council meeting will be held May 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

