ROWESVILLE — Mayor Paul Bishop has asked Dominion Energy to install two new streetlights in Rowesville to better light the town.

He’s asked for one at the post office, and another at the corner of Plantation Street and Camelia Drive by School House Park.

In other business at the recent Rowesville Town Council meeting:

• The 2023 Christmas Gala is still in its planning phase.

• Bishop wishes to name the new Gazebo Park that is under construction next to town hall. The council will vote on names they suggest as well as those suggested by citizens at the next town council meeting.

• Councilman Ben Boensch will be leading Rowesville’s litter cleanup for the April Spring Challenge on April 1, starting at 9 a.m., and April 22 at 9 a.m.

The next council meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. April 10 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.