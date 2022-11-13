Rowesville approves budget; sales tax funds used for town museum windows

ROWESVILLE — Rowesville’s Town Council started its November meeting with the third and final reading of the 2023 budget, which passed unanimously.

Funds from Orangeburg County’s 1 percent capital projects sales tax have been used for the purchase of new windows for the town museum, the removal of saplings and stumps from Fairey Park, and the conservation of a 1906 Rowesville Graded School graduation diploma that belonged to Coy Bowman. The diploma will be displayed in the town’s museum.

Mayor Paul Bishop was very excited to have been given the diploma for display. He has also received an Orangeburg High School graduation diploma that belonged to a late citizen of Rowesville. It will also be displayed.

The town’s Christmas pole lights restoration is nearly complete. Bishop will be collecting them in early November. Dominion Energy will hang the pole lights Nov. 22.

Bishop reported that the town’s trunk-or-treat was a great success, stating that he was glad to see people out interacting for the community and having a great time together.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.