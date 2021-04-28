Response to Biden puts Sen. Scott in spotlight

Scott, among only 11 Black senators in history, has used riveting Senate speeches to detail his own distressing encounters with the law. He's described being pulled over 18 times while driving since 2000 and being stopped by a U.S. Capitol security officer who didn't recognize him as recently as 2019, even though Scott was wearing a senator's lapel pin.

"While I thank God I have not endured bodily harm, I have, however, felt the pressure applied by the scales of justice when they are slanted," he said during a 2016 Senate speech. "I have felt the anger, the frustration, the sadness and the humiliation that comes with feeling like you're being targeted for nothing more than being just yourself."

At the same time, Scott has remained a party loyalist who seldom makes waves and, like many Republicans, often avoided publicly criticizing Trump. Scott voted against removing Trump from office after the then-president's House impeachment for fomenting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying later, "The one person I don't blame is President Trump."

Scott, from North Charleston, South Carolina, nearly dropped out of high school. He tells of a life-changing turnabout after befriending a businessman who became a mentor and stressed the value of hard work.