Residents concerned about hospital, Orangeburg County Council says; chairman: County preparing ‘proper course of action’

Orangeburg County Council members say they’re hearing from residents concerned about the Regional Medical Center board’s decision to not extend the contract of hospital CEO Charles Williams.
“There have been many requests by citizens to county council members of varied opinions which have been made off of emotions and otherwise. So, as elected officials, we must consider all aspects. We can’t just not listen,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said Monday.
“We have to consider all aspects so that the county can succeed," he said.
Williams came to RMC in December 2017. The board announced earlier this month it would not renew his contract. He’ll remain until his current contract expires in December.
Wright said, “As chair, I have been working with council, county attorneys and other necessary people to prepare a proper course of action. We must be able to move forward in a way that does not damage our hospital’s financial footing or reputation within the community,” Wright said.
Wright urged citizens to practice patience and stated that council will be working to address the matter.
“In trying to grow our community, there are several pieces that aid in creating an attractive area for economic development, which we all know we need to succeed. Of those pieces, health care is one of the largest pieces. We have to remember our hospital is our largest employer, helping our citizens greatly, and it’s a large piece of our economy too. So, to continue our success and improve our county further, I ask to please have patience and understanding since this matter must be handled in the best of our ability by doing what is in the best interest of both the community and the hospital,” Wright said.
“I’m just asking that we work on this together and that we all be patient that we will try our best to do the right thing,” Wright said.
Councilman Willie B. Owens was one of several council members to express “deep concern” about the hospital board’s decision.
“I do think that it is time that we stand up and be heard. Just because it’s halfway right, it doesn’t make it right at all. I’ve never received so many calls, I’ve never received so much emotions on what took place by the hospital board,” Owens said.
He said, “I urge the county council to do what’s right.”
Councilwoman Deloris Frazier also said she was contacted by citizens regarding the decision.
“I received many phone calls, and I would like to express my concerns about our public hospital. We have a serious conflict of interest with the stacking of the board with all of the doctors being there, with what appears to be a vested interest of a few,” Frazier said.
“I was shaken by the board to not extend the CEO’s contract after what I had read about the good things that he had done for our hospital in turning the hospital from red to black during his short span of time being there,” Frazier said.
Frazier praised Williams’ work.
“As it appears, he was doing a good and an outstanding job,” Frazier said.
Frazier said that it is her understanding that Williams had no evaluation done to warrant the decision by the hospital board.
“At any place of employment, you have an evaluation of your performance before you are terminated. But that was not the case here, and I would like to know why? The constitution states that you should have only two slots from the medical community on that board. That was not done,” Frazier said.
“I hope and pray that we as a board can straighten this out,” Frazier said.
Council members Janie Cooper-Smith and Johnny Ravenell also expressed concern and dissatisfaction with the hospital board’s decision.
“Evidently there must be some hidden views that are not being made public. I’d like to see and be given a rational reason of why he was relieved,” Ravenell said.
The Regional Medical Center is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, and the county councils appoint the board members.
Also during Monday’s Orangeburg County Council meeting:
• Council approved a resolution authorizing an inducement agreement between the county and Project Primus.
• Council approved a resolution to rezone property owned by Antonio Reid located at 377 Lawton St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Reid is seeking to establish a neighborhood store.
• Council approved a resolution to rezone property owned by Gina Haury located on Calhoun Street in Branchville from the rural community district to the commercial general district. Haury is seeking to establish a truck and trailer sales business.
• Council approved the appointment of Brenda Williams to the Orangeburg County Library Board of Trustees. Williams will represent District Two.
• Council approved a motion to enter a $1,429,829 contract with Truluck Construction for phase one of the Lake Edisto Project.
• Council approved a motion to enter a $359,329 contract with Skip Welch Construction for the Bowman Branch Library Project.
