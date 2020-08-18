Residents concerned about hospital, Orangeburg County Council says; chairman: County preparing ‘proper course of action’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Council members say they’re hearing from residents concerned about the Regional Medical Center board’s decision to not extend the contract of hospital CEO Charles Williams.

“There have been many requests by citizens to county council members of varied opinions which have been made off of emotions and otherwise. So, as elected officials, we must consider all aspects. We can’t just not listen,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said Monday.

“We have to consider all aspects so that the county can succeed," he said.

Williams came to RMC in December 2017. The board announced earlier this month it would not renew his contract. He’ll remain until his current contract expires in December.

Wright said, “As chair, I have been working with council, county attorneys and other necessary people to prepare a proper course of action. We must be able to move forward in a way that does not damage our hospital’s financial footing or reputation within the community,” Wright said.

Wright urged citizens to practice patience and stated that council will be working to address the matter.