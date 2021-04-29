Rep.: Bill makes voting easier; Cobb-Hunter seeks absentee voting expansion, more

Cobb-Hunter said the bill is meant to be non-partisan.

“I would want people to understand it would be a mistake to think that this is partisan in trying to favor Democrats here in this state because look at the numbers. We had one of the highest turnouts ever, and the beneficiaries were Republicans. In the General Assembly, Democrats lost ground. We lost three seats in the Senate and two seats in the House,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“My point to the subcommittee members and to my colleagues is, ‘What do you have to be afraid of? In the last election, y’all came out smelling like roses. You won, we lost.’ This is not about that. This is about making sure that everybody indeed is able to participate in the process. After all, that’s what we claim is a right granted by the constitution,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Cobb-Hunter said she’s laying the groundwork for the bill to be passed next year.

“If we are able to convince people to put party labels aside, and look at this from the standpoint of one simple question, do we want everybody to vote who is eligible to vote, or do we not? And if the answer is yes, we want everybody who is eligible to vote to be able to vote without barriers, then supporting H3822 is a step in that direction,” Cobb-Hunter said.

