Renovation money OK’d for depot in Branchville

A historic site in Orangeburg County is set to be improved.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday approved a recommendation from the Tax and Tourism Committee to provide $25,000 to the Town of Branchville.

The town requested the funds for the renovation of the Historic Branchville Freight Depot.

The depot is located downtown. The town is home to the Raylrode Daze Festivul, recognizing the world’s oldest railroad junction.

The town’s renovation plans include making improvements to reflect the railroad history and making the venue an event hall that can host weddings, reunions, speaking engagements and similar events.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved a motion honoring National Women’s History Month 2021.

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance to include Indevco North America, Inc. in a multi-county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.

• Council approved a motion authorizing the issuance and enforcement of a revised Orangeburg County Employee Handbook.

• Council approved the appointment of James Gordon to the Santee Fire Service District.

• Council approved the appointments of Antonio Williams, William Billy Staley and Martha Pickens to the Orangeburg County Employee Grievance Committee.

