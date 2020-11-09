Recounts may be finished Tuesday

Recounts from two close T&D Region elections may be completed Tuesday.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, a recount is mandatory when the difference between the winning candidate and any other non-winning candidate is 1% or less of the total votes cast for all candidates for that office.

In last Tuesday’s Orangeburg County School Board District 2 election, Candidate Sylvia Bruce-Stephens received 1,424 votes, while candidate Kenneth Hilliard received 1,412. Candidate Yolanda Hanton received 1,301 votes; Jimmy Montgomery, 443 and Kenita Pitts-Howard, 367.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls said she anticipates the recount will be finished tomorrow.

She said preliminary results will be available before the certification of the results by the State Election Commission.

In Bamberg County, a recount was mandated for the S.C. House District 90 election.

Democratic incumbent Justin Bamberg received 8,212 votes to Republican challenger Glenn Posey’s 8,155 votes. Bamberg secured 57 more votes than Posey.