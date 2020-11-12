Recount indicates Bruce-Stephens win for Orangeburg County School Board

The recount for the Orangeburg County School Board District 2 race is complete.
Recount totals published on the S.C. State Election Commission website indicate there was no change for the top vote-getter, Sylvia Bruce-Stephens.
Initial election night totals showed that Bruce-Stephens received 1,424 votes; Kenneth Hilliard, 1,412; Yolanda Hanton, 1,301; Jimmy Montgomery, 443 and Kenita Pitts-Howard, 367.
A recount is required in South Carolina when the difference between the winning candidate and any other non-winning candidate is 1% or less of the total votes cast for all candidates for that office.
The recount results indicate no change in the number of votes Bruce-Stephens received, but there are changes in the vote totals for other candidates.
Recount results indicate:
• Hilliard received 1,409 votes.
• Hanton received 964 votes.
• Montgomery received 378 votes.
• Pitts-Howard received 299 votes.
The results of the official recount of the Nov. 3 election will be certified Friday by the State Election Commission.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!