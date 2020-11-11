 Skip to main content
Recount indicates Bamberg re-election
Recount indicates Bamberg re-election

A recount indicates that Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, has been re-elected to his S.C. House District 90 seat.

Initial vote totals from the Nov. 3 election indicated Bamberg received 8,212 votes while Republican challenger Glenn Posey received 8,155 votes.

A recount is required in South Carolina when the difference between the winning candidate and any other non-winning candidate is 1% or less of the total votes cast for all candidates for that office.

According to the unofficial results of the recount, Bamberg received 8,235 votes and Posey received 8,176 votes.

The results also indicate that Bamberg received an additional 23 votes, and Posey received an additional 21 votes.

The recount totals will be certified Friday by the State Election Commission.

Bamberg was first elected to the House District 90 seat in 2014. He is a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

House District 90 serves Bamberg, Barnwell and Colleton counties.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

