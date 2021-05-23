Public has ideas about Railroad Corner future

The most common suggestions were to preserve the existing State Theatre and to include a monument or museum detailing the history of the area, Turner said.

“Our goal is by the end of this summer, beginning of the fall at the latest, that we would have some site plans and conceptual designs, some images that we can share with the council, and also the community, to begin that process of, essentially, vision casting, and sharing this is what could potentially fit on the Railroad Corner site,” Turner said.

Currently, the project is in the site analysis and architect engagement phase.

Perkins & Will Architecture Firm was introduced to council as the company that will be performing the predevelopment site planning and conceptual design services.

“We have a keen interest sort of the cultural landscape and creating place around important cultural and historic stories,” Malcolm Davis of Perkins & Will said.

“We’re excited to be a part of this process. We applaud the city, actually, for engaging the DFI group in this way because it really serves to help supplant the effort, to help the city imagine and understand what could be,” Davis said.

