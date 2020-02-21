Projects to light up Orangeburg County roads

The streets leading into Orangeburg will be brighter after the county’s lighting project is complete.
Orangeburg County Engineer John McLauchlin recently updated County Council on the lights that will be lining the county’s streets.
The biggest project will include the placement of 88 street lights along St. Matthews Road, starting at exit 145 on Interstate 26 and ending at The Technology Center.
Council previously approved the project during a 2019 council meeting. The county’s original plans were altered due to U.S. Department of Transportation requirements.
“Originally we were just going to look at the ramps. We weren’t looking at the main line at all. U.S.DOT came back and said, ‘Nope.’ If you’re going to light it up, they said it’s taper to taper, meaning if you start, you’ve got to do the whole thing,” McLauchlin said.
“And so we went from 53 lights to 88 lights really quick,” he said.
“I think it’s going to look really good when it’s all over with. It’s going to draw people,” McLauchlin said.
The lighting project will also include the construction of sidewalks on Citadel Drive and Cook Drive.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the lights and sidewalks will create a safer environment for pedestrians in the area.
McLauchlin said lighting improvements, as well as median improvements, will also be made to a portion of Five Chop Road.
“The individual sets are primarily median improvements, plantings in the median. As you come from the interstate going toward Santee, Big Buck, primarily lights and landscaping improvements in the median,” McLauchlin said.
“This is on the other side of the interstate and it goes back almost to the dirt road, Roquemore Drive,” McLauchlin said.
Orangeburg County Community Development Director Richard Hall said the cost for the lighting material is $185,000. The county is still waiting for installation quotes.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.