 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preveaux wins in Cordova
0 comments
editor's pick

Preveaux wins in Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
061919 cordova town sign LIBRARY
T&D CORRESPONDENT KAYLYN ELTON

Jean Preveaux was elected to Cordova Town Council during a special election held Tuesday to fill a vacant council seat.

Preveaux was the only person on the ballot. She received all 11 votes cast, according to Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Complaint: Indy home appraisal was discriminatory

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News