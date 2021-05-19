Preveaux wins in Cordova

T&D Staff Report
Jean Preveaux was elected to Cordova Town Council during a special election held Tuesday to fill a vacant council seat.
Preveaux was the only person on the ballot. She received all 11 votes cast, according to Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls.
