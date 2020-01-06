Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick says, “removing the president is not enough.”
“We cannot be about yesterday. If we think it’s about removing this president and be on our way, we’re missing the point. We’ve got to look to the future,” he said.
Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts, stopped by Orangeburg on Monday evening to speak with fellow Democrats about why he’s running for president and what they need to do for the nation’s future.
Patrick said, “When I see the American dream in trouble, I know it doesn’t have to be this way.”
He spoke of his childhood on the south side of Chicago. He noted that he didn’t own a book until he was 14.
“We didn’t have much, but we had a strong sense of community,” he said.
He was the first in his family to go to college.
“I’ve lived the American dream, but I knew as I was leaving the south side of Chicago, I know there were others who didn’t get their piece of the pie,” he added.
He said now is the, “best chance we’ve had in a few generations to renew the American Dream.”
“I think we have a generational responsibility to leave things better,” he said.
Patrick said that the main difference between himself and the other presidential contenders is that they have creative ideas, but he has proven results.
He spoke of legislative measures approved in Massachusetts such as the Achievement Gap Act and providing more money for public education as a couple of the ways the state successfully improved student achievement.
“Education is the single-best investment we can make for our future,” he said.
Patrick also said, “We’ve been draining the public out of public education.”
He addressed the topic of criminal justice reform, eliminating mandatory sentences for non-violent drug offenses and shortening the period for expungements.
“Policy matters where it touches people,” he added.
As for increasing funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Patrick said funding through endowments would be more ideal so there’s “less dependency on Congress’s mood toward funding.”
Endowments would help pay down student debt, he said.
Patrick also addressed his late entry into the presidential race.
“I’d really decided more than a year ago,” he said.
He said that he’d already picked out a date to launch his campaign, but his wife received the diagnosis of uterine cancer just prior to that date.
“We’ve celebrated 35 years of marriage in May and by the grace of God she’s cancer-free,” he said.
Patrick said he’ll soon campaign in Iowa before returning to South Carolina ahead of the Democratic primary on Feb. 29
