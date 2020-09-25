Pavilion to get commercial kitchen; Orangeburg City Council approves match for grant

A commercial kitchen is coming to downtown Orangeburg’s market pavilion.
During a special called meeting Friday, Orangeburg City Council unanimously approved providing $3,075 for the project. That’s the minimum requirement to match a $25,000 Hometown Economic Development Grant.
The money will be used for a partnership with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association to develop a community commercial kitchen at the downtown market pavilion.
Interim City Administrator John Singh said, “The board of directors of DORA made the decision about a year ago to acquire the former ServPro building on St. John Street. The reasoning behind it was for the long-term plan of developing a DHEC-approved commercial kitchen.”
“Many communities across the country are developing this type of kitchen,” he said.
“It will allow startup businesses to be able to prepare their consumables and hopefully grow into a full hospitality business over time,” he said.
“It is also beneficial for encouraging food truck operators. In South Carolina, a food truck operator must have a licensed commercial kitchen to prepare food for their truck. A kitchen of this type meets this criterion,” he added.
With the addition of a commercial kitchen, the pavilion’s use could be expanded for weddings and other catered events.
“All of these objectives meet the core goal of DORA and for our citizens in that we are striving to develop a vibrant downtown,” he noted.
Singh said it will be about a year and a half before the commercial kitchen is added.
He said those who use the kitchen will have to pay a fee. Details about renting it will be worked out later.
In another matter, council unanimously approved entering into a contract for pre-development services with the University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative in addressing the area known as “Railroad Corner,” which is where Boulevard and Russell streets meet.
In December 2019, the city purchased a block of business property there for the purpose of revitalization.
The UNC DFI “partners with communities on projects including revolving loan funds, master-planned developments, urban infill redevelopment, downtown revitalization and neighborhood redevelopment,” according to its website.
Singh said the timeline for completing pre-development work is about 10 to 12 months.
It will cost the city $115,200. The city will make the payments in two installments.
The UNC DFI will “be working with our local colleges to get students involved,” Singh said.
The group will also work with a local architect.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said the group is willing to work with minority firms and businesses.
Council also met in executive session to discuss the development of security personnel and compensation for the interim city administrator.
Council took no further actions.
