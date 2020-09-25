Pavilion to get commercial kitchen; Orangeburg City Council approves match for grant

“All of these objectives meet the core goal of DORA and for our citizens in that we are striving to develop a vibrant downtown,” he noted.

Singh said it will be about a year and a half before the commercial kitchen is added.

He said those who use the kitchen will have to pay a fee. Details about renting it will be worked out later.

In another matter, council unanimously approved entering into a contract for pre-development services with the University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative in addressing the area known as “Railroad Corner,” which is where Boulevard and Russell streets meet.

In December 2019, the city purchased a block of business property there for the purpose of revitalization.

The UNC DFI “partners with communities on projects including revolving loan funds, master-planned developments, urban infill redevelopment, downtown revitalization and neighborhood redevelopment,” according to its website.

Singh said the timeline for completing pre-development work is about 10 to 12 months.

It will cost the city $115,200. The city will make the payments in two installments.