Other closures, delays for Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties announced

Following Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement that all schools will close through the end of March, other closures and delays were also announced Sunday.
McMaster announced that all K-12 schools, colleges, universities and technical schools will close because of the coronavirus beginning Monday and going through the end of March.
In other announcements:
• All Orangeburg County School District programs, athletic practices, adult education classes, school or district-related meetings are cancelled.
The district says it will take a few days to get staff and students ready for distance learning. It plans to begin by Wednesday, March 18.
Beginning Monday, the district will provide two meals a day for all students. Meals will be served in a "grab and go" style at every school location. Students will pick up meals and carry them home.
Students 18 years old and younger may pick up a lunch from any school location.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 - 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at each school site.
In addition, bus drivers will begin delivering meals along bus routes throughout the district at 10:30 a.m. and will make regular stops, enabling students to pick up bagged lunches from the bus.
Additional information will be posted at www.ocsdsc.org.
• Orangeburg Preparatory Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, including the CDC, according to its Facebook page. However, faculty and staff will be at school for parents to collect all materials in order for students to complete assignments that teachers will have prepared.
All after-school events and extracurricular activities are also postponed at this time. More information will follow.
In order to allow the teachers time to finish preparing lessons, the time frame for parents and students to enter school Monday will be from 9 a.m. until noon.
• Bamberg School District 1 announced teachers are working to prepare a packet of work for each student that will be available on Wednesday, March 18 by 8 a.m. If at all possible, the district is requesting parents or students to pick up these packets from their school. If you are unable to get this educational packet, please call your child’s school.
Beginning Tuesday, breakfast and lunch will be provided with pick-up only at Richard Carroll Elementary School with breakfast being served at 8 a.m. and lunch provided at noon.
• Bamberg School District 2 announced that while students will not report to school, all faculty and staff are to report to work on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Parents will receive notification no later than Wednesday, March 18, on the district's academic plan for educating children from home as well as the plan for providing meals for the students.
• Calhoun County School District will serve breakfast and lunch for students. Students may pick up meals beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Also, buses will begin their regular routes at 9 a.m., making a delivery at each stop for waiting students.
All staff members should report to their schools at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The district is developing educational packets for students and will release more information Monday.
• Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College announced it will be closed through March 31.
The college is determining whether courses may be delivered in an online format and will make an announcement by 4 p.m. Monday as to whether courses and which courses will continue in an online format.
The start of registration for summer/fall classes has been delayed until April 1.
• The Elloree Training Center announced that the Elloree Trials scheduled for Saturday, March 21, have been cancelled. The Training Center will release an official statement on Monday.
• McMaster also announced the postponement of all elections scheduled for March and April, including the March 31 Branchville special election and the April 7 Town of Bamberg special election.
Affected elections will be rescheduled to occur after May 1, 2020. Specific dates will be announced later.
This has no impact on the March candidate filing period. Candidate filing will open at noon on March 16 and will close at noon on March 30.
• The Orangeburg National Guard Reunion committee decided to cancel this year's reunion scheduled for March 28. It will be rescheduled for March 2021.
• Clarendon Hall announced it will be closed March 16-31, and will shift to online and in-home assignments during this period. All staff members need to report to Clarendon Hall on March 16, for a mandatory meeting in the library at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit the Facebook page.