Other closures, delays for Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties announced

Additional information will be posted at www.ocsdsc.org.

• Orangeburg Preparatory Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, including the CDC, according to its Facebook page. However, faculty and staff will be at school for parents to collect all materials in order for students to complete assignments that teachers will have prepared.

All after-school events and extracurricular activities are also postponed at this time. More information will follow.

In order to allow the teachers time to finish preparing lessons, the time frame for parents and students to enter school Monday will be from 9 a.m. until noon.

• Bamberg School District 1 announced teachers are working to prepare a packet of work for each student that will be available on Wednesday, March 18 by 8 a.m. If at all possible, the district is requesting parents or students to pick up these packets from their school. If you are unable to get this educational packet, please call your child’s school.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Tuesday, breakfast and lunch will be provided with pick-up only at Richard Carroll Elementary School with breakfast being served at 8 a.m. and lunch provided at noon.