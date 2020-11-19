Organization seeks funds to restore historic All-Star Triangle Bowl

“We really believe it’s important for people to know their history in order to move ahead,” Zisholtz said.

Three students were killed and 28 others were injured on Feb. 8, 1968, by S.C. Highway Troopers who fired on a crowd of protesters. This event, known as the Orangeburg Massacre, followed a series of protests over a three-night period to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

“I feel like we have to let people know what happened in the Orangeburg Massacre, and what the history is in order to move on from here, which is what we intend to do, toward a more just society,” Zisholtz said.

Zisholtz said the integrity of the “historic site” will be preserved to “honor the heroes who were murdered and wounded in efforts to make changes toward a more just society.”

Upon completion, the civil rights bowling alley will feature 14-16 bowling lanes, a museum exhibition and a space for community meetings.

“Our challenge is going to be to create a modern bowling alley while we retain the history and the historic feel,” Zisholtz said.

Zisholtz believes the bowling alley will become a national tourism destination, as well as a destination for bowling leagues and recreational bowlers, as well as and a destination for students.