Orangeburg to see big road changes; SCDOT plans Chestnut Stonewall Jackson, Edisto bridge work

Construction will begin on three major road projects in 2021 within the City of Orangeburg, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
SCDOT Program Manager Adam Humphries detailed the projects during Tuesday’s Orangeburg City Council meeting.
The projects are:
• John C. Calhoun Drive/Russell Street intersection improvements
• Chestnut Street corridor improvements
• Stonewall Jackson Boulevard shared-use path
The $20 million John C. Calhoun Drive project centers around the replacement of the main bridge over the North Fork of the Edisto River and the overflow bridge.
“We will need to acquire some right-of-way from the city,” Humphries said.
City Administrator John Yow said the new bridge design will be beneficial to the city. Yow said SCDOT is also working closely with the Department of Public Utilities.
“They have designed the bridge, certainly at a height to improve from flooding possibilities, but also for us to be able to connect the two sides of the Edisto Gardens underneath the bridge,” Yow said.
“Also, they are designing the bridge where we will be able to install decorative lighting on the bridge,” Yow said.
The project will also make changes to the intersection.
“The future project will include a free flow right lane so that yield will come out, and you’ll just keep going off of S.C. 33 (Russell Street) onto U.S. 301 (John C. Calhoun Dr.), and then merge into the U.S. 301 traffic. So, we’ll get rid of that yield condition, which was where we were seeing all of the collisions,” Humphries said.
“We are well into development on it. We are getting close to the right-of-way phase on it. Preliminary engineering is, for the most part, done on this project,” Humphries said.
“We’re shooting for the end of March to obligate those funds, so property owners should expect to start seeing a right-of-way agent sometime in the April, May timeframe of this year,” he said.
Humphries said the anticipated cost of the project will be around $20 million. Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021.
Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, Humphries said.
Chestnut Street corridor
SCDOT is planning to make several improvements on Chestnut Street from Magnolia Street to Russell Street.
“The sections that already have a sidewalk, it will include rehabbing, installing, fixing any cracked sidewalks along there,” Humphries said.
“The big thing, signature item with this project would add a shared-use path from the park right there. It would cross the canal to get on the backside right in front of S.C. State, and there would be a shared-use path for roughly three-quarters of a mile down to Russell Street,” Humphries said.
The shared-use path will be designed for use by pedestrians, as well as cyclists.
The project will also include the addition of stairs at the South Carolina State University pedestrian bridge.
“That’ll allow pedestrian access right at the road to go from one side of the bridge to the other,” Humphries said. “You won’t necessarily have to take the ramp all the way down to S.C. State. It allows direct access within our right-of-way.”
Also, “We are proposing some planted medians in areas that don’t have a lot of driveways, where you have a nice, decorative median with plantings and railing, especially right there at the pedestrian bridge to try to deter students from just running across the road,” Humphries said.
Humphries said SCDOT and S.C. State have met to make sure the design of the project fits S.C. State’s plans.
The project is in the right-of-way phase.
“Right now we have roughly $9 million dedicated to that project,” Humphries said.
“That is a partnership project between Lower Savannah COG, a federal earmark provided through Congressman (James) Clyburn,” he said. It’s being matched by Orangeburg County and the Orangeburg County Transportation Committee.
Construction will start in April or June of 2021, according to Humphries.
Stonewall Jackson Boulevard shared-use path
This project is a result of a study conducted by the City of Orangeburg, according to Humphries.
“This project would propose to add a shared-use path that roughly goes from Walmart, I believe it goes down to Glover and Murray Street. It’ll add a 10-foot wide path that’ll allow pedestrians, bicycles to make that connection from Walmart back to the neighborhood, down to the school, and just get up and down that corridor safely away from traffic,” Humphries said.
“We actually have a consultant on board to help us with the design. We are pushing them to accelerate that project as much as possible. We look to go to right-of-way at the end of this year,” Humphries said.
Construction will begin at the end of 2021, Humphries said.
“That area is traveled heavily from people in those apartments, and this is a real safety project, Yow said.
Humphries said the anticipated cost of the project is roughly $1.5 million.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.