Orangeburg to see big road changes; SCDOT plans Chestnut Stonewall Jackson, Edisto bridge work

The project will also make changes to the intersection.

“The future project will include a free flow right lane so that yield will come out, and you’ll just keep going off of S.C. 33 (Russell Street) onto U.S. 301 (John C. Calhoun Dr.), and then merge into the U.S. 301 traffic. So, we’ll get rid of that yield condition, which was where we were seeing all of the collisions,” Humphries said.

“We are well into development on it. We are getting close to the right-of-way phase on it. Preliminary engineering is, for the most part, done on this project,” Humphries said.

“We’re shooting for the end of March to obligate those funds, so property owners should expect to start seeing a right-of-way agent sometime in the April, May timeframe of this year,” he said.

Humphries said the anticipated cost of the project will be around $20 million. Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, Humphries said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chestnut Street corridor

SCDOT is planning to make several improvements on Chestnut Street from Magnolia Street to Russell Street.