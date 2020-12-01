Orangeburg pushing ahead with relocating City Hall

Large parties may lead to fines; Orangeburg clarifies rules as students return Orangeburg City Council has passed a resolution which includes fines for mass gatherings, including parties at private residences, in its atte…

The move to the former bank building would provide several advantages for city officials and citizens.

“We anticipate that we’ll have additional space with the move itself, in terms of we’ll be able to provide even more services and do more things in the new building,” Singh said.

“What we’re really looking at is a couple things that are going on. We really feel like with COVID-19 especially, that’s made it much more apparent, but we’re really in need of a drive-through. Council and the mayor, they’re very, very interested in being able to serve the public as easy as we can. Which, in the case we have drive-through access and those type of things, people would be able to reach their services a lot easier with their places centrally located like that,” Singh said.

The relocation of City Hall to Russell Street would also put it near the Department of Public Utilities.

“So we will have all our services for the city all in one block, which will make it easier for our customers to reach us,” Singh said.

“One of our goals will be that the Public Works Department, in terms of the actual code enforcement building and inspection, will probably be a lot easier to access and tie together with permitting and with the Finance Department,” Singh said.