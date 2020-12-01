Orangeburg pushing ahead with relocating City Hall

Orangeburg officials are excited about the potential relocation of City Hall.
During a November virtual meeting, Orangeburg City Council unanimously passed a motion to allow Interim City Administrator John Singh to formally begin the process.
“They formally made the process to move forward with looking at moving to the First Citizens bank building. What we’re looking at doing, and what we’ll be doing in the near future, is what they call a fit test,” Singh said.
“We’ll take and have our architect come into the current City Hall and look at it, and then go over to the bank building and look at how the needs we have for the new building, how that will fit with the current structure of what we have in terms of interior,” Singh said.
The City of Orangeburg has partnered with the University of North Carolina for the development of the Railroad Corner Project.
The current building housing City Hall has served as a municipal building and the home of Stevenson Auditorium since 1927.
Singh said the new building would house several offices.
“For sure what we would be looking at is housing our administration offices, which includes the Mayor’s Office, City Administrator’s Office, assistant city administrator, HR and then also our Finance Department,” Singh said. “We would also be moving our Public Works Department, so it would be basically everything that’s in City Hall currently."
The move to the former bank building would provide several advantages for city officials and citizens.
“We anticipate that we’ll have additional space with the move itself, in terms of we’ll be able to provide even more services and do more things in the new building,” Singh said.
“What we’re really looking at is a couple things that are going on. We really feel like with COVID-19 especially, that’s made it much more apparent, but we’re really in need of a drive-through. Council and the mayor, they’re very, very interested in being able to serve the public as easy as we can. Which, in the case we have drive-through access and those type of things, people would be able to reach their services a lot easier with their places centrally located like that,” Singh said.
The relocation of City Hall to Russell Street would also put it near the Department of Public Utilities.
“So we will have all our services for the city all in one block, which will make it easier for our customers to reach us,” Singh said.
“One of our goals will be that the Public Works Department, in terms of the actual code enforcement building and inspection, will probably be a lot easier to access and tie together with permitting and with the Finance Department,” Singh said.
“We’re excited to see that be kind of a combination where we’ll be able to have those services very integrated in a way where it’s much easier to serve the customer.”
The new space also allows for the city to upgrade its technology infrastructure. Singh said the current City Hall building prevents necessary upgrades due to the building’s old infrastructure.
“One thing that’s difficult in any old building is your technology upgrades, everything from the wiring for your IT infrastructure, and so forth. We’ll be able to bring that up to date, which will make things a lot better for us. We have a dedicated server room, but it’s very small. It’ll allow us to have expansion space for our server room,” Singh said.
“It just gives us more opportunity,” Singh said.
The federal opportunity zone program also comes into play with the relocation of City Hall, Singh said.
Opportunity zones are a federal tax incentive program that encourages private investment for development in low-income communities.
The move to the former bank building would place City Hall in one of the county’s opportunity zones, which Singh said is also an advantage.
“We are looking at potentially working on an investment strategy to do the City Hall with an opportunity fund. If we do that, the other advantage to us is that we will have the City Hall actually on the tax roll for 10 years. Meaning we will actually lease the building back from an opportunity fund and during the time that they own it, they would be doing the actual up-fit of the building. We would receive property taxes, as well as the county, would,” Singh said.
“Once the lease is up at 10 years, the building would be returned to the city. So it does give us a revenue stream, and we actually will be selling the building to the opportunity zone. So we actually will be getting revenue two ways. We’ll be looking at it with revenue from the sale, as well as it’ll be on the tax rolls for 10 years.”
The building is owned by the city, Singh said.
Singh said rough cost estimates place the price of the move at $2.2 million. Included in those costs are a complete replacement of air conditioning, the roof, and what Singh called a “complete gutting of the building in terms of office space and so forth.”
Singh said the moving process will likely be quick, and the city is looking to begin soon.
“We’d love to get started. If we can possibly do it, we’d love to start the process of getting architectural drawings and things done in the first quarter of next year,” Singh said.
“Once we get that information of what it will take, then we’ll be able to give you a better date on a completion date,” Singh said.
“It would probably be depending on how quickly construction can take place," he said. "It will probably be at least a year, I would think.”
Current operations at City Hall will not be interrupted during the relocation process, Singh said.
“Basically everything will be ready to go in the new building, and we’ll be able to have employees come over and open the door and get rolling immediately,” Singh said.
Although relocation will take place, the current City Hall will stay in operation, Singh said.
The city has plans for Stevenson Auditorium, which is currently housed in the building.
The 613-seat auditorium has been located on Middleton Street since 1927.
“Stevenson Auditorium is under-utilized now. And one of the biggest struggles we have now with Stevenson, you know we have a lot of recitals and performances and a lot of times they may want to have concessions and sell roses, and anything like that. And what we’re looking at to start with is to look at opening up what currently are the administration and finance offices and open that up with the main hallway to where actually we would have space where people could have concessions, and people could gather once COVID-19 is over with,” Singh said.
“If it’s raining, for instance, if there was a performance, instead of having to wait outside, you would have space to have people gather inside. We’re looking at doing that with what’s currently City Hall,” Singh said.
Singh said city officials feel great about the relocation.
“The mayor and council, they’re really excited about this. They are looking at better ways to serve their constituents, and I think this is definitely one of those things. We’re all really excited about it,” Singh said.
