Orangeburg polling location changed because of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County had to change a polling location in Tuesday’s election because of coronavirus.

Voters in Suburban 7 and Ward 8 ended up voting at South Carolina State University instead of Clark Middle School.

“Clark Middle School had an employee that tested positive for COVID-19. The school is closed so the entire building can be disinfected and cleaned,” Orangeburg County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Jesse Washington said Tuesday.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said, “We found out after 3 p.m. that the precinct was going to be moved.”

She said the school district alerted her office about the situation.

Also in Orangeburg, an employee of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety tested positive for the virus on Monday, Orangeburg City Administrator John Yow said.

Yow said the city’s “contact tracing” employee is working to identify any potential exposure the infected employee had to co-workers.

He said that before the nationwide virus outbreak, the city was already engaging in safety practices such as proper social distancing, daily temperature screenings and limited interactions with the public.