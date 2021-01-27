Orangeburg gives grants to brighten buildings; money will help improve looks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Singh detailed the improvements being made by Marty Rae’s owner Martha Rose Carson. The building is receiving a $10,000 grant.

Carson will be replacing the awnings on the front of the furniture store located at 1144 Broughton St., according to Singh. Carson will be doing some lettering and other things “that’ll get your attention to see it’s a furniture store.”

“That will really dress it up,” Singh said.

Marty Rae’s was a previous recipient of the grant in 2017, using the funds to fix a brick wall and paint.

Final Touch Bridal, which is located at 1115 Russell St, will be erecting a new sign, according to Singh.

The pandemic has impacted local businesses, and Singh said that the city is glad to help the businesses during this time.

“Certainly for the merchants and business that we’re talking about, all of them are being affected by the pandemic. So, if there’s a way to help with a grant to help make improvements that they can do, that’s a really important thing to us as a city,” Singh stated.

Since 2015, the city has granted a maximum of $10,000 to local qualifying businesses for improvements to the exteriors of their buildings.