Orangeburg gives grants to brighten buildings; money will help improve looks

Three downtown businesses will receive grants from the City of Orangeburg to improve their facades.
Two of the recipients, Final Touch Bridal and Marty Rae’s, are existing businesses downtown.
The third recipient is a unique case, according to Assistant City Administrator John Singh.
“We have a very unique situation that one of the individuals has a property that has one tax map number, but three addresses, three storefronts. And that’s on Broughton Street,” Singh said.
Singh is referring to the property owned by Robert Clemons. It is receiving a $10,000 grant.
“It’s going to beautify a pretty good section of Broughton Street: 1057, 1061 and 1069 Broughton Street,” Singh said. “They’re going to be replacing the windows, painting the exterior, installing awnings on all those storefronts. That’s going to bring a nice facelift to Broughton Street by itself.
“We’re really excited about that.”
The property currently does not house any businesses, but is the former location of Fair’s Barbershop and Goodies Gifts & Pawn.
“It’ll be a nice uniform appearance with what they’re planning on doing, additional items along with it. So, it’s not just the investment of the storefront, but they’ll be doing other work,” Singh said.
Singh detailed the improvements being made by Marty Rae’s owner Martha Rose Carson. The building is receiving a $10,000 grant.
Carson will be replacing the awnings on the front of the furniture store located at 1144 Broughton St., according to Singh. Carson will be doing some lettering and other things “that’ll get your attention to see it’s a furniture store.”
“That will really dress it up,” Singh said.
Marty Rae’s was a previous recipient of the grant in 2017, using the funds to fix a brick wall and paint.
Final Touch Bridal, which is located at 1115 Russell St, will be erecting a new sign, according to Singh.
The pandemic has impacted local businesses, and Singh said that the city is glad to help the businesses during this time.
“Certainly for the merchants and business that we’re talking about, all of them are being affected by the pandemic. So, if there’s a way to help with a grant to help make improvements that they can do, that’s a really important thing to us as a city,” Singh stated.
Since 2015, the city has granted a maximum of $10,000 to local qualifying businesses for improvements to the exteriors of their buildings.
Over $250,000 has been granted to help close to 40 local businesses.
The façade grant program provides incentives for building owners to make additional improvements, making buildings viable for retail and office space, Singh said.
“It makes a difference, and it’s been a great program,” he said.
