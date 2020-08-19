Orangeburg DPU electric rates declining; utility passing along Dominion fuel savings

All Department of Public Utilities customers will see their electricity rates decline starting next month, according to DPU Manager Warren Harley.
“This is a benefit that we think will be of help going forward to all of our customers,” Harley said.
Harley announced the reduction to Orangeburg City Council on Monday.
DPU buys its electricity from Dominion Energy and sells it to local customers.
“The way our rate structure is set up, it’s simply a pass-through rate that we pay. We buy power from Dominion Energy and pass that cost on to the customer. So, as that cost goes down, we will reflect that in our customer bills as well,” Harley said.
According to DPU, the rate reduction will equal approximately $4.1 million over the next 12 months.
A typical residential customer’s monthly bill will decline about $4.88 a month, or a total of $59 over the next 12 months, according to DPU. The rate change will take effect on bills dated after Sept. 1.
The change reflects Dominion’s lower projected fuel costs.
In a prepared statement, Harley said, “While the reduction in Dominion’s fuel costs are not directly related to the current tough economic conditions related to COVID-19, we hope this reduction will help our customers during this period of uncertainty.”
Harley also gave an overview of the utility’s proposed FY 2020-2021 budget during the council meeting.
Harley reported that DPU’s revenues are budgeted to be $98,789,400.
“At this point we are not projecting a rate increase, or not requesting a rate increase in this current budget,” Harley said.
He noted operating revenues are projected to decline about 9%.
DPU’s expenses are budgeted to be $85 million, according to Harley.
“Our total expenses are projected to be down about 7.9%,” Harley said.
Harley noted that DPU will be adding seven positions, costing the utility company $374,000.
“Included in our budget, we are doing succession planning for several areas. These are areas that we’re planning to prepare for employees leaving, as well as adding assistance to areas that are lacking,” Harley said.
Harley noted that three of the seven positions will be added to the Wastewater Division.
Harley reported that the utility will have several capital projects totaling $25.5 million.
The Administrative Division will have two projects, an Operations Center totaling $3.45 million and a Datacenter replacement totaling $600,000.
The Electric Division will have a total of seven projects, including upgrades to Substations 1, 12, 18, 19 and 20, totaling $6.8 million. Other Electric Division projects include Substation 25 consolidation, totaling $1.8 million, and $505,000 for Substation 16 take off tower.
The Gas Division will have six projects totaling $3,169,500, including the U.S. Highway 301 bridge replacement project and the U.S. Highway 601 service extension project.
The Water Division will have two projects, replacing flocculators and sludge collector for $2 million, and the U.S. Highway 301 bridge replacement project for $1,933,500.
The Wastewater Division will have three projects, including the biosolids dryer replacement totaling $4,798,700, the U.S. Highway 601 service extension totaling $400,000 and the Country Club pump station rehab for $125,000.
DPU is also seeking to set aside $1.6 million for the establishment of an economic development reserve fund.
“We’re asking council to allow us to establish an economic development reserve fund. DPU will continue to fund projects as we know about them, as we currently do, but this fund will allow us to set aside funds,” Harley said.
“We would be able to move funds into this fund and allow us to address economic development issues in a more rapid-fire manner,” Harley stated.
Harley said that council would still maintain control of the funds and how they are released.
Council approved first reading of DPU’s FY 2020-2021 budget during the council meeting. Council also approved first reading of DPU’s amended FY 2019-2020 budget.
