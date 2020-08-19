Orangeburg DPU electric rates declining; utility passing along Dominion fuel savings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All Department of Public Utilities customers will see their electricity rates decline starting next month, according to DPU Manager Warren Harley.

“This is a benefit that we think will be of help going forward to all of our customers,” Harley said.

Harley announced the reduction to Orangeburg City Council on Monday.

DPU buys its electricity from Dominion Energy and sells it to local customers.

“The way our rate structure is set up, it’s simply a pass-through rate that we pay. We buy power from Dominion Energy and pass that cost on to the customer. So, as that cost goes down, we will reflect that in our customer bills as well,” Harley said.

According to DPU, the rate reduction will equal approximately $4.1 million over the next 12 months.

A typical residential customer’s monthly bill will decline about $4.88 a month, or a total of $59 over the next 12 months, according to DPU. The rate change will take effect on bills dated after Sept. 1.

The change reflects Dominion’s lower projected fuel costs.