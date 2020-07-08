Orangeburg County's $44M budget gets final OK

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Council approved the county budget during a special called meeting last week.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said county officials have had to factor in the impact of the coronavirus on the county budget.

“As far as we know, we’re in a different society right now with COVID-19, so we’ve seen some situations as far as the revenues are concerned that we have to do our proper fiscal and financial management planning for the sake of not knowing how some of the revenues would not pan out,” Young said.

“But the budget for this fiscal year will be produced based on the revenue estimates that we have for the county,” Young said.

Council approved third reading of two county budget ordinances.

Council approved an ordinance providing appropriations for FY 20-21 to levy taxes on all taxable personal and real estate properties in the county.

Council also approved a motion to provide appropriations for FY 20-21 for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and other special education purposes.

According to Young, the general fund expenditures will be $44,126,130.