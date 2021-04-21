Orangeburg County urges vaccinations ; admin.: We have a long way to go

Orangeburg County officials are continuing to urge citizens to get vaccinated.
“If you can, you need to get your vaccinations done,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said during Monday’s council meeting.
Almost 27,000 vaccinations have been recorded in the county since vaccinations started.
“But, there are 71,579 eligible individuals that are 18 years and older that are eligible for the vaccine. That puts us at a 37% vaccination rate of the first dose, and 15% vaccination of the second dose,” Young said.
He said, “We still have a long way to go, just in our community, as well as the entire nation.
“And so, we wanted to make sure, number one, to thank all the individuals who are putting on, and doing all the hard work and heavy lifting of putting these vaccination clinics together because I promise you, there are other communities who do not have a situation where you can just go up without an appointment. We have been providing since we started this weeks ago.”
Young said the county will continue to provide vaccination sites for the community to ensure those who want to be vaccinated have the opportunity.
“This is an important undertaking for us to be able to get back to a sense of normalcy, and make sure we can fight against additional waves of the virus,” Young said.
Young said updates and information regarding vaccine sites can be found on the county’s website and social media accounts. Information on vaccination and testing sites can also be found at TheTandD.com.
“We want to let the community know that it is through the efforts of the medical community, county council, city council, also dealing with public safety, law enforcement, everybody involved, with the Family Health Center, as well as the hospital, they are taking this seriously and providing our citizens with an opportunity to be able to get the vaccine,” Young said.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the county and Allied Air Enterprises LLC.
The expansion will result in a minimum investment of $35 million and the creation of 20 new jobs.
• Council approved third reading of a zoning request from DeMarcus Pelzer to rezone property located at 1533 Gregg St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Pelzer is seeking to establish an auto sales business.
• Council approved third reading of a zoning request from Amber Geohaghan to rezone property located at 3262 Cleveland St. in Elloree from the forest agricultural district to the residential general district. Geohaghan is seeking to establish a boarding home.
• Council approved first reading of a zoning request from John Anderson to rezone property located at 118 Caribbean Ct. in Vance from the residential general district to the forest agricultural district. Anderson is seeking to establish a campground/RV park.
• Council approved first reading of a zoning request from Holly Hill Land, LLC to rezone property located at Academy Lane and Eutaw Road in Holly Hill from the forest agricultural district to the residential general district. The company is seeking to establish residential housing.
• Council approved a resolution authorizing the representative-signature-certifier and administrator for the online application system for the ReConnect Program and Community Connect Grant Program.
“This is the legal document that allows me to be able to sign off on the county going after grant funds to increase broadband capabilities in the County of Orangeburg,” Young said.
• Council approved a resolution consenting to and ratifying the transfer of property under a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between the county and Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions, Inc. and Piedmont Companies, Inc.
• Council approved a motion to discontinue maintenance on Log Cabin Road.
• Council approved an ordinance accepting the transfer of authority to conduct municipal elections in the Town of Eutawville from the Eutawville Municipal Elections Commission to the Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
• Council approved a motion proclaiming it National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week.
