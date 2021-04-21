Orangeburg County urges vaccinations ; admin.: We have a long way to go

Orangeburg County officials are continuing to urge citizens to get vaccinated.

“If you can, you need to get your vaccinations done,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said during Monday’s council meeting.

Almost 27,000 vaccinations have been recorded in the county since vaccinations started.

“But, there are 71,579 eligible individuals that are 18 years and older that are eligible for the vaccine. That puts us at a 37% vaccination rate of the first dose, and 15% vaccination of the second dose,” Young said.

He said, “We still have a long way to go, just in our community, as well as the entire nation.

“And so, we wanted to make sure, number one, to thank all the individuals who are putting on, and doing all the hard work and heavy lifting of putting these vaccination clinics together because I promise you, there are other communities who do not have a situation where you can just go up without an appointment. We have been providing since we started this weeks ago.”

Young said the county will continue to provide vaccination sites for the community to ensure those who want to be vaccinated have the opportunity.