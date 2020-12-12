Orangeburg County School District asks lawmakers for $11M, tax increase

The Orangeburg County School District is asking lawmakers for $11 million and the ability to increase taxes above state limits.
Local lawmakers and district officials are looking to meet on the issue before the legislative session begins in January.
“Just know the delegation is committed to making this work. We have an open door and are interested in making sure that whatever we do that it’s in the best interest of the children,” Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said.
District officials met virtually with the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation last week and asked for the money to offset the district’s $8.7 million deficit and cover the costs of consolidating the county’s three school districts into one.
District officials identified the deficit earlier this year, which they blamed on a miscalculation of tax rates.
“There were a lot of monies that were expended during consolidation to consolidate. For instance, we had to run multiple systems when there were three different school districts but also had to build one,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
“Contracts had to be paid off, so there were a lot of operational costs that went into the consolidation, and this would help offset some of those costs that were incurred during the consolidation,” he said.
He said the $11 million request will not be a recurring request.
“That will be a one-time ask. … The operational expenses that the district had to incur during the consolidation was roughly around $11 million. That would be a one-time ask for just the operational things that I believe individuals didn’t consider when consolidating,” Foster said.
The district is also seeking the ability to raise taxes above state limits.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance Brandi Gist said, “What we want to ask of the delegation, we want to ask that the millage be reset starting next year, next fiscal year. And we’re asking for a 41-mill increase. Of that 41 mills, the district, the board has already made an action to increase the mills by five mills.
“So, we’re asking that the delegation reset the millage only by 36 mills because the school board has already issued a five-mill increase.”
Foster said, “We’re asking that the delegation reset the mills to 219 mills total, which is the 41-mill increase. That was the request of the transition committee originally when the consolidation was occurring.”
The consolidated district’s current operational millage rate is 178 mills. Before the county’s three school districts were combined into one, the District 3 millage rate was 201 mills, the District 4 millage was 187 mills, and the District 5 rate was 219 mills during the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Foster detailed the impact of the millage increase on taxpayers.
“A 36-mill increase on a primary residence would have no impact at all to anyone on their primary residency. School operations debt does not tax on an occupied property. However, if you have a secondary or rental property, vacation home, every $100,000 is $216 a year, roughly $18 a month,” Foster stated.
“Commercial property would be the same, and also vehicles would be $54 a year (per $25,000 value), roughly $4.50 a month,” Foster said.
Foster stated that the school district is also taking preventative measures.
“We have put some things in place to ensure that we’re doing a better job of managing efficiency and oversight, position control mechanisms and those types of things,” Foster said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
