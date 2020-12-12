Orangeburg County School District asks lawmakers for $11M, tax increase

He said the $11 million request will not be a recurring request.

“That will be a one-time ask. … The operational expenses that the district had to incur during the consolidation was roughly around $11 million. That would be a one-time ask for just the operational things that I believe individuals didn’t consider when consolidating,” Foster said.

The district is also seeking the ability to raise taxes above state limits.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Brandi Gist said, “What we want to ask of the delegation, we want to ask that the millage be reset starting next year, next fiscal year. And we’re asking for a 41-mill increase. Of that 41 mills, the district, the board has already made an action to increase the mills by five mills.

“So, we’re asking that the delegation reset the millage only by 36 mills because the school board has already issued a five-mill increase.”

Foster said, “We’re asking that the delegation reset the mills to 219 mills total, which is the 41-mill increase. That was the request of the transition committee originally when the consolidation was occurring.”