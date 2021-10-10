Orangeburg County: RMC given Santee land; Council: No tax increase

The county’s $46.3 million budget was approved by council in June.

While taxes will not increase, road maintenance fees will increase from $45 to $50. The fee is added onto each individual's car tax.

The county also added a $1 per ton increase at the landfill. The increase will affect all fees at the landfill.

The 2021-22 budget includes more than $8 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March. The federal funds are designed to speed up America’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The county will use the federal funds to help offset what was spent on personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

It will also be used to upgrade servers, and machinery and equipment to enable the county to do more virtually.

Funds will also be used for infrastructure improvements and to expand the capacity of the coroner’s office.

In addition, the county is spending some of the money on upgrades to parks and to help fund a medical clinic for the employees.