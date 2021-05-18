Orangeburg County receives nearly $1M in grants

The county will receive $471,800 to go toward the completion of the Orangeburg County Library project.

“This is all done in a way to save taxpayers money, and we’re going after grant funding to help defray the costs of these projects, and basically this is close to a million dollars that we’ve been able to receive in grant funding,” Young said.

Young thanked USDA and the county’s congressional delegation for spearheading the work to get the funding approved.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions for the collection and disposal of e-waste. The company will charge 30 cents per pound to dispose of the waste at the Orangeburg County Landfill.

• Council approved a resolution to apply for funding from the S.C. Department of Transportation for the Cross County Connection for fiscal year 2022.

• Council approved third reading of a zoning request from John Anderson to rezone property located at 118 Caribbean Court in Vance from the residential general district to the forest agricultural district. Anderson is seeking to establish a campground/RV park.