Orangeburg County receives nearly $1M in grants

Orangeburg County has received several USDA Rural Development Community Facility grants totaling $940,300.
The money pay for several items, including a portable restroom unit, cardiac monitors, library equipment and renovations.
“In an effort to save the taxpayers money, we have gone after, vigorously, USDA funding to help offset the costs of the different facilities and the different needs that the county had,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
County Council approved four resolutions accepting the grants during Monday’s council meeting.
The county will receive $35,700 for the portable restroom unit. The portable restroom unit will be used as the county conducts COVID-19 testing and other related activities. Young said it will allow the county to conduct such activities in rural areas without the need of brick and mortar restroom facilities.
The county will receive $196,000 to purchase cardiac monitors for the Emergency Medical Services Department.
Young reported the county received $42,900 to help with the costs of outfitting the Bowman Library.
Also, $193,900 will help with the renovation of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. The money will be used to purchase equipment.
The county will receive $471,800 to go toward the completion of the Orangeburg County Library project.
“This is all done in a way to save taxpayers money, and we’re going after grant funding to help defray the costs of these projects, and basically this is close to a million dollars that we’ve been able to receive in grant funding,” Young said.
Young thanked USDA and the county’s congressional delegation for spearheading the work to get the funding approved.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions for the collection and disposal of e-waste. The company will charge 30 cents per pound to dispose of the waste at the Orangeburg County Landfill.
• Council approved a resolution to apply for funding from the S.C. Department of Transportation for the Cross County Connection for fiscal year 2022.
• Council approved third reading of a zoning request from John Anderson to rezone property located at 118 Caribbean Court in Vance from the residential general district to the forest agricultural district. Anderson is seeking to establish a campground/RV park.
• Council approved third reading of a zoning request from Holly Hill Land, LLC to rezone property located at Academy Lane and Eutaw Road in Holly Hill from the forest agricultural district to the residential general district. The company is seeking to establish residential housing.
• Council approved third reading of a zoning request from Land Investment Resources, LLC to rezone property located in Vance from the forest agricultural district to the planned used development district. The company is seeking to develop a mixed-use residential community.
• Council approved first reading of a zoning request from Bunch Ford Road, LLC to rezone property located on Bunch Ford Road in Holly Hill from the forest agricultural district to the residential single-family district. The company is looking to establish a single-family detached community.
• Council approved first reading of a zoning request from Yolanda Harper to rezone property located at 1991 Graham St. in Orangeburg from the residential general to the commercial general district. Harper is seeking to open a bar/lounge.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance accepting the transfer of authority to conduct municipal elections in the Town of Eutawville from the Eutawville Municipal Elections Commission to the Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and an economic development project called Project Shamrock. The company will make a minimum investment of $6.7 million and create 29 full-time jobs.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a special source revenue credit agreement between the county and Project Lullaby. The company is looking to invest $4.34 million and create a minimum of 500 new jobs.
• Council approved first reading of four ordinances allowing the Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections to conduct municipal elections. The towns of Norway, Branchville, Vance and Livingston will be transferring the authority to conduct municipal elections to the county.
• Council approved a proclamation declaring this week Emergency Medical Services Week.
• Council approved a resolution honoring Mental Health Awareness Month.
