Orangeburg County receives federal grants

Orangeburg County is receiving $76,300 in federal grants.
“We have requested USDA, through working with grants, to prepare us to help with the pandemic in everyday operations within the county to save us money,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
“Those particular grants are three grants from the same pot of grants, but they are for specific projects that were put in for piece by piece,” Young said.
County Council agreed Tuesday to accept the three USDA Rural Development Communities Facilities Grants.
The first grant, which is in the amount of $33,900, is to be used for the purchase of emergency rescue technical equipment for the eastern region of the county.
The second grant, which is in the amount of $16,700, is for the purchase of emergency rescue technical equipment for the western region of the county.
The third grant, which is in the amount of $25,700, is for the purchase of interactive response and firearms simulation training.
“This just is another attempt by the county of Orangeburg to save its citizens money by going after grants to help supplement the cost of capital items so that we don’t have to fully fund them from the general fund,” Young said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved an emergency ordinance allowing Orangeburg County Council to conduct electronic meetings.
• Council approved a motion to send the zoning requests of Antonio Reid and Gina Haury back to the planning commission for further review.
Reid is seeking to establish a neighborhood store on Lawton Street in Orangeburg, and Haury is seeking to establish a truck and trailer sales business on Calhoun Street in Branchville.
Council members are seeking additional information about the properties from the planning commission.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes and incentive agreement between the county and Project Seahorse.
The project, which will be a solar farm, will yield a minimum investment of $85 million in machinery and equipment. The solar farm will be located in a multi-county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.
• Council approved a motion to add property to the multi-county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.
• Council approved a motion to match funds for a broadband services grant. The county will pay a $300,000 match.
Young stated that more details about broadband services will be available at a later date.
• Council approved a motion to enter a $156,195 contract with Collum’s Lumber Products, LLC for the sale of timber at one of the county’s industrial parks.
