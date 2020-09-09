Orangeburg County receives federal grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County is receiving $76,300 in federal grants.

“We have requested USDA, through working with grants, to prepare us to help with the pandemic in everyday operations within the county to save us money,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“Those particular grants are three grants from the same pot of grants, but they are for specific projects that were put in for piece by piece,” Young said.

County Council agreed Tuesday to accept the three USDA Rural Development Communities Facilities Grants.

The first grant, which is in the amount of $33,900, is to be used for the purchase of emergency rescue technical equipment for the eastern region of the county.

The second grant, which is in the amount of $16,700, is for the purchase of emergency rescue technical equipment for the western region of the county.

The third grant, which is in the amount of $25,700, is for the purchase of interactive response and firearms simulation training.