Orangeburg County planning vaccine clinic; officials want option without appointment

Orangeburg County is aiming to hold a mass-vaccination event early next month, Administrator Harold Young said Tuesday.
“Right now what our goal is, we’re shooting for Feb. 5 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds to do a mass vaccination site that does not require a computerized appointment. It’ll be first-come, first-served,” he said.
The number of doses of coronavirus vaccine that will be given out will depend on the amount provided by the state.
“Once we get that date going on Feb. 5, every Friday after that, we will try to have a consistent vaccine location there at the fairgrounds for individuals to drive up and be vaccinated,” Young said.
The drive-up event will offer another way for citizens to receive vaccinations. The current vaccination process involves making online appointments, according to Young.
“You have to go online and set up for appointments, but even so then, they had to cancel those appointments,” Young stated.
Young stated that the vaccination site at the fairgrounds will serve the citizens who may not have internet or computer access.
He noted that the county is still waiting to receive the vaccine from the state.
“We have been working with (the Regional Medical Center), our hospital, to provide a vaccination site, which we’re in the process of getting the approval and everything from (the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control). TRMC has gotten the equipment in, as far as the cold storage, everything they need. We’re just needing to receive the vaccine so that we can give vaccinations,” Young said.
“We will push, with our legislative delegation, as well as our congressional delegation, to make sure that we have a consistent flow of availability to have a vaccine,” Young said.
Vaccines will be provided to citizens who are 70 and older, Young said.
No hours of operation have yet been set for the site. More information regarding the vaccination site will be provided in the future.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of tax agreement between the county and Project Eagle. The project will yield a minimum capital investment of $22 million and 50 full-time jobs. The project will be located in a joint-county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties
• Council approved a resolution to enter into a fee agreement with Project Shamrock. The project will yield a minimum investment of $6.76 million and a minimum of 29 jobs.
• Council approved a resolution to discontinue maintenance on Fireline Road and Rain Lilly Lane.
• Council approved a motion to add Charmain Lane to the county road system.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530