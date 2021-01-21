Orangeburg County planning vaccine clinic; officials want option without appointment

Orangeburg County is aiming to hold a mass-vaccination event early next month, Administrator Harold Young said Tuesday.

“Right now what our goal is, we’re shooting for Feb. 5 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds to do a mass vaccination site that does not require a computerized appointment. It’ll be first-come, first-served,” he said.

The number of doses of coronavirus vaccine that will be given out will depend on the amount provided by the state.

“Once we get that date going on Feb. 5, every Friday after that, we will try to have a consistent vaccine location there at the fairgrounds for individuals to drive up and be vaccinated,” Young said.

The drive-up event will offer another way for citizens to receive vaccinations. The current vaccination process involves making online appointments, according to Young.

“You have to go online and set up for appointments, but even so then, they had to cancel those appointments,” Young stated.

Young stated that the vaccination site at the fairgrounds will serve the citizens who may not have internet or computer access.

He noted that the county is still waiting to receive the vaccine from the state.

