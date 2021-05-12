Orangeburg County mask rules end under gov’s order

Due to Gov. Henry McMaster’s recent executive order regarding face masks, Orangeburg County’s face covering ordinance is no longer in effect.

The county’s ordinance relied on the governor’s previous orders and state of emergency, which was dissolved with his new executive order.

The county continues to study the new order and will provide further updates when possible.

The county notes chief justice’s order regarding the required use of protective masks in county and municipal courthouses remains in effect. Protective masks are still required in all courtrooms within the county.

“Remember, COVID-19 is still a very real threat to everyone. The S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and masks should continue to be worn by everyone in indoor public places,” the county said in a press release.