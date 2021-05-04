Orangeburg County makes progress in vaccinations; ‘We still have a long way to go,’ Young says

Orangeburg County is making progress in vaccinating its residents, according to Administrator Harold Young.

“There are 71,579 people who are eligible for the vaccine, based upon the 16 years of age and older. Of that, there are 39.87% that have gotten their first dose, which is 28,535 people. And of the people who have been completely vaccinated, we’re at 31%, and that is 22,309 people,” Young said during Monday’s county council meeting.

“We still have a long way to go, but we are making progress,” he said.

Young noted that a coronavirus vaccination clinic will be available at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

“This will be the week where the Family Health Centers will be performing the vaccinations at the fairgrounds,” Young said.

The Moderna vaccine will be available at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and an economic development project called Project Shamrock. The company will make a minimum investment of $6.7 million and create 29 full-time jobs.

