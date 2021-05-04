Orangeburg County makes progress in vaccinations; ‘We still have a long way to go,’ Young says

Orangeburg County is making progress in vaccinating its residents, according to Administrator Harold Young.
“There are 71,579 people who are eligible for the vaccine, based upon the 16 years of age and older. Of that, there are 39.87% that have gotten their first dose, which is 28,535 people. And of the people who have been completely vaccinated, we’re at 31%, and that is 22,309 people,” Young said during Monday’s county council meeting.
“We still have a long way to go, but we are making progress,” he said.
Young noted that a coronavirus vaccination clinic will be available at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
“This will be the week where the Family Health Centers will be performing the vaccinations at the fairgrounds,” Young said.
The Moderna vaccine will be available at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and an economic development project called Project Shamrock. The company will make a minimum investment of $6.7 million and create 29 full-time jobs.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing a special source revenue credit agreement between the county and Project Lullaby. The company is looking to invest $4.34 million and create a minimum of 500 new jobs.
• Council gave first reading by title only to the county’s budget and its budget for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, public and special education purposes.
• Council approved second reading of a zoning request from John Anderson to rezone property located at 118 Caribbean Court in Vance from the residential general district to the forest agricultural district. Anderson is seeking to establish a campground/RV park.
• Council approved second reading of a zoning request from Holly Hill Land, LLC to rezone property located at Academy Lane and Eutaw Road in Holly Hill from the forest agricultural district to the residential general district. The company is seeking to establish residential housing.
• Council approved second reading of a zoning request from Land Investment Resources, LLC to rezone property located in Vance from the forest agricultural district to the planned used development district. The company is seeking to develop a mixed-use residential community.
• Council approved second reading of a resolution authorizing the representative-signature-certifier and administrator for the online application system for the ReConnect Program and Community Connect Grant Program.
• Council approved second reading of a resolution consenting to and ratifying the transfer of property under a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions, Inc. and Piedmont Companies, Inc.
• Council approved the appointment of William Ray to the Orangeburg County Planning Commission.
