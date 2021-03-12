 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County gets $1M grant
0 comments
alert top story

Orangeburg County gets $1M grant

{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg County working hard for you logo

Orangeburg County recently received a $1 million grant from the Community Planning and Development Program, a division of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Orangeburg County works hard to go after grant funding to improve the county without putting any more burden on the taxpayers, but making strides to improve what we have,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The Community Planning and Development Program’s webpage says it, “seeks to develop viable communities by promoting integrated approaches that provide decent housing, a suitable living environment and expand economic opportunities for low and moderate income persons. The primary means towards this end is the development of partnerships among all levels of government and the private sector, including for-profit and non-profit organizations.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Young said the money, “usually flows through the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, and it’s for us to do different studies within the Lower Savannah region, as well as Orangeburg County, to basically produce planning documents and other things that go towards engineering to be able to help us produce projects within the region.”

While there are no immediate plans for the funding, in the past the money has been used “to do upgrades to the roadways, and sidewalks and stuff like that to create walking trail plans, to create plans for pedestrian trail access.”

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News