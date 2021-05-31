Orangeburg County EMS works to end staff shortage

Young cited a partnership with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College as a resource to address staffing issues.

“We have a program with interns from OCtech that basically allows a person to ride along with paramedics and see what it takes to do that, and it gives them incentives to go through the training at the college to be able to become an EMT, and then move on to be a paramedic,” Young said.

“At the end of the day, you have to look at it from the standpoint of you can get a kid that’s right out of high school that can go on to be an EMT or paramedic and pretty much be making anywhere from $40,000 right out of high school,” Young said.

Young said employee retention is just as important as recruitment.

“From a retention standpoint, we are really communicating with our staff and understand that number one, we appreciate the ones who have stayed with the service, and who have Orangeburg County’s best interest at heart, and then we are also trying to do some things we have done before. We have done bonuses in the past, COVID-19 bonuses for individuals who were frontline individuals that have dealt with the pandemic,” Young said.