Orangeburg County employees didn’t fall for a bogus email that appeared to come from the human resources department, according to Administrator Harold Young.
“We did a training on how to recognize those types of things. Our employees have been trained on what to look for when they get those things,” Young said.
“Nobody fell for it, nothing got compromised.”
Employees were notified of the fake email via a mass email sent at 3:40 a.m. Saturday by county IT Security Manager Stephen Oeffinger.
“There is a fake/bogus sexual harassment email going around appearing to come from Human Resources. Please delete it if you use it and do not click on any links within the email itself. I have attached an image of the fake email you may have received,” Oeffinger said via email.
The email had a subject line of “Sexual Harassment Prevention; Mandatory Training Requirement.” It was sent from an amarillo.gov email address.
Young said the email is being investigated.
“We’re trying to trace down the source,” he said.
