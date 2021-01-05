Orangeburg County Council: Wright re-elected council chairman; Cooper-Smith elected vice chairwoman

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnnie Wright will continue in the position of chairman. Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith has been elected vice chairwoman.

The officers were unanimously elected to two-year terms on Monday during the first county council meeting of the new year.

“I’d just like to thank all my colleagues on council for electing me to be your chair for the next two years. I can assure you I will do my very best to be fair and transparent in all my dealings when it comes to county business,” Wright said.

“To all of the citizens of the county, this council will continue to strive with the good leadership it has to do the very best for the county,” he said.

Wright was first elected chairman in 2009 and has been continuously re-elected since then.

Cooper-Smith also had a message for council and the county’s citizens.

“I will work diligently with Chairman Wright to represent the council and the citizens of Orangeburg County with a vision, dedication and integrity. We are a team. Our members have one goal in mind and that is to better the quality of life for the citizens we represent,” Cooper-Smith said.

Also during the meeting: