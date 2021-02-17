Orangeburg County Council: Winter storms may delay vaccines; face mask ordinance extended

Plans for a vaccination clinic this Friday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds may be on hold.

“We’ve been working with the Regional Medical Center, as well as the Family Health Centers, to do vaccinations. Because of the storms that we have been seeing, and the unprecedented ice and snow, we’ve been informed today that there may be an issue with the delivery of the vaccine for this week,” County Administrator Harold Young said during Tuesday’s county council meeting.

Young instructed residents to monitor the county’s social media accounts, as well as The T&D, for updates.

“We had scheduled a vaccination on Friday, but we have to see if the vaccine will be available for this Friday,” Young said. “Once we find that out, we will notify the citizens and the media as a result.”

The county is also seeking to increase the amount of vaccine it can provide.

“We would like the citizens to know that we’re doing all we can to try to make this happen,” Young said.

“We will continue our effort to keep this community safe, as we have done throughout the pandemic,” Young said.

Also during the meeting: