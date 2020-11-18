Orangeburg County Council: Rezonings clear way for new businesses

Also during Monday’s Orangeburg County Council meeting:

• Council approved the purchase of property located at 2527 Old Edisto Dr. The 4.56-acre property area is the potential site for a capital sales tax project, specifically a community building, County Administrator Harold Young said.

• Council approved a motion to enter a $283,244 contract with local vendor Streamliner Timber, LLC for the sale of timber.

• Young said the county will be sharing information on how residents can stay safe during the holidays.

“We’ve taken COVID-19 serious since day one, and will continue to until it ends,” he said.

Young said Centers for Disease Control and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines will be posted on the county’s website and various social media accounts.

“This is critical because right now we’re seeing a spike in the amount of positives. Just this weekend, in our local hospital, an increase of positive tests came through the hospital,” Young said.

DHEC numbers show that there have been 3,529 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death in Orangeburg County.