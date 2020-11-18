Orangeburg County Council: Rezonings clear way for new businesses

Orangeburg County Council has approved zoning changes that will allow businesses to be established in several locations.
Council gave final, third reading approval to four changes. They are:
• Council approved a request from Christopher Lemon to rezone property located at 7717 Old Number Six Hwy. in Santee from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district.
Lemon will be establishing a tire shop.
• Council approved a request from Antonio Reid to rezone property located at 377 Lawton St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district.
Reid will be establishing a neighborhood store.
• Council approved a request from Gina Haury to rezone property located on Calhoun Street in Branchville from the rural community district to the commercial general district.
Haury will be establishing a truck and tire sales business.
• Council approved a request from Mary Elizabeth Raptis to rezone property located at Woodolive Lane in Orangeburg from the residential single-family district to the forest agricultural district.
Raptis will be establishing an equestrian farm.
Also during Monday’s Orangeburg County Council meeting:
• Council approved the purchase of property located at 2527 Old Edisto Dr. The 4.56-acre property area is the potential site for a capital sales tax project, specifically a community building, County Administrator Harold Young said.
• Council approved a motion to enter a $283,244 contract with local vendor Streamliner Timber, LLC for the sale of timber.
• Young said the county will be sharing information on how residents can stay safe during the holidays.
“We’ve taken COVID-19 serious since day one, and will continue to until it ends,” he said.
Young said Centers for Disease Control and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines will be posted on the county’s website and various social media accounts.
“This is critical because right now we’re seeing a spike in the amount of positives. Just this weekend, in our local hospital, an increase of positive tests came through the hospital,” Young said.
DHEC numbers show that there have been 3,529 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death in Orangeburg County.
Young urged residents to heed the CDC and DHEC guidelines for gatherings.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance defining the administration of fire services. Young said the amendment defines and provides clarity on fire service issues.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes incentive for Project Primus. The project could provide a minimum capital investment of $10 million.
