Orangeburg County Council OKs new cars for sheriff’s office; borrowing plan will also pay for renovations

There will be a new fleet of Orangeburg County Sherriff’s Office patrol cars on the streets.

The office will be receiving a number of new cars after Orangeburg County Council approved the issuance of $3.5 million in general obligation bonds during a meeting last week.

The borrowing package will also allow for the renovation of the sheriff’s office.

A total of 30 new patrol cars will hit the streets, according to Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.

The patrol cars will be equipped with the necessary equipment, radios and light bars. The total cost of the vehicles will be $1,785,000.

The older vehicles will be auctioned, Young said.

Also, improvements are planned for the law enforcement complex.

Young said the renovations will include, “lighting, heating and air, carpet, a lot of stuff that should have been done for a while. It’s been a minute since any of that stuff has been replaced.”

“Some of it is going to be moving around some office space to free up some room,” including, “knocking a wall down here, put a wall up there,” he said.

Also during the meeting:

