Orangeburg County Council OKs new cars for sheriff’s office; borrowing plan will also pay for renovations

There will be a new fleet of Orangeburg County Sherriff’s Office patrol cars on the streets.
The office will be receiving a number of new cars after Orangeburg County Council approved the issuance of $3.5 million in general obligation bonds during a meeting last week.
The borrowing package will also allow for the renovation of the sheriff’s office.
A total of 30 new patrol cars will hit the streets, according to Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.
The patrol cars will be equipped with the necessary equipment, radios and light bars. The total cost of the vehicles will be $1,785,000.
The older vehicles will be auctioned, Young said.
Also, improvements are planned for the law enforcement complex.
Young said the renovations will include, “lighting, heating and air, carpet, a lot of stuff that should have been done for a while. It’s been a minute since any of that stuff has been replaced.”
“Some of it is going to be moving around some office space to free up some room,” including, “knocking a wall down here, put a wall up there,” he said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved third reading of a request from Yolanda Harper to rezone property located at 1991 Graham St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Harper is seeking to establish a bar/lounge.
• Council approved third reading of a request from Bunch Ford Road, LLC to rezone property on Bunch Ford Road in Holly Hill from the forest agricultural district to the residential single-family district. The company is seeking to establish a single-family detached community.
• Council approved first reading of a request from Colonial Holding Group, LLC to rezone property located on Five Chop Road in Orangeburg from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district. The company is seeking to establish a commercial and residential development.
• Council approved third reading of several ordinances accepting the transfer of authority to conduct municipal elections from the towns of Livingston, Vance, Branchville and Norway. The authority to conduct the towns’ elections will be transferred to the Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
• Council approved third reading after a public hearing of an ordinance providing appropriations for the Orangeburg County budget for FY 2021-22. Young said there will be no millage increase.
“This also includes, as a part of the budget proviso, the approval of the American Rescue Plan amount of $8,369,242, which is funding that’s appropriated under the American Rescue Plan as a part of the proviso,” Young said.
• Council approved third reading after public hearing of an ordinance providing appropriations for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for FY 2021-22.
• Council approved a motion authorizing the county to expand its relationship with the Regional Medical Center’s Express Care and Occupational Medicine to include an employee health clinic benefit. Young stated that the partnership will allow the county to have a health clinic for county employees. Young said the clinic will handle routine, everyday healthcare, and provide the opportunity for occupational medicine. The clinic will not cost employees.
• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with Power and Telephone Supply Company for $1,006,932.52. The company will install fiber optic cable as a part of the county’s Broadband Reconnect Project, which will give citizens across the county internet access. The funding will come through the federal government.
• Council approved a motion to enter an agreement with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools to provide security services for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Council approved a motion to enter an agreement between the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County School District to provide security services for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Council approved a contract with Carolina Bridge Company for $101,295.87 to make flow diversion improvements to Santee Pumping Station #5. Young said the improvements will help with water infiltration and sewage issues.
• Council approved a motion to purchase an articulated haul truck for $352,178, and a hydraulic excavator for $191,600. Young said the new equipment will replace aging equipment and make the landfill more efficient.
