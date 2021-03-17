Orangeburg County Council OKs contract for library shelves; new facility to be finished this spring

Work on the new Orangeburg County Library continues.
Orangeburg County Council on Monday approved a contract worth $367,607.95 with Patterson Pope for the installation of shelving at the library under construction on Russell Street.
The $8.5 million library and conference center project is set to be completed this year.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the expansion of the multi-county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties to include INDEVCO North America, Inc.
Construction has started on a new, 100,000-square-foot industrial facility for INDEVCO Plastics in Orangeburg. INDEVCO Plastics produces a range of recyclable plastic film and bags.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between the county and Allied Air Enterprises, LLC.
• Council approved first reading of a request from Amber Geohaghan to rezone property located at 3262 Cleveland St. in Elloree from the forest agricultural district to the residential general district. Geohaghan is seeking to establish a room and boarding home.
• Council approved first reading of a request from DeMarcus Pelzer to rezone property located at 1553 Gregg St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Pelzer is seeking to establish an auto sales business.
• Council asked the Planning Commission to review a request from John Anderson to rezone property located at 118 Caribbean Ct. in Vance from the residential general district to the forest agricultural district. Anderson is seeking to establish a campground and RV park.
Council Chairman Johnnie Wright stated the property is in his district, and he heard several objections to the change from his constituents. Wright asked the request be reviewed again by the County Planning Commission.
• Council approved a motion authorizing the purchase of properties located at tax map numbers 0180-00-05-012 and 0180-00-05-001. The total amount of both purchases is $300,000. The properties are located on Red Bank Road.
County Administrator Harold Young stated the purchases are for the improvement of economic development.
• Council selected the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce as the lead agency for tax and tourism.
