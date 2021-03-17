Orangeburg County Council OKs contract for library shelves; new facility to be finished this spring

Work on the new Orangeburg County Library continues.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday approved a contract worth $367,607.95 with Patterson Pope for the installation of shelving at the library under construction on Russell Street.

The $8.5 million library and conference center project is set to be completed this year.

Also during Monday’s meeting:

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the expansion of the multi-county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties to include INDEVCO North America, Inc.

Construction has started on a new, 100,000-square-foot industrial facility for INDEVCO Plastics in Orangeburg. INDEVCO Plastics produces a range of recyclable plastic film and bags.

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between the county and Allied Air Enterprises, LLC.

• Council approved first reading of a request from Amber Geohaghan to rezone property located at 3262 Cleveland St. in Elloree from the forest agricultural district to the residential general district. Geohaghan is seeking to establish a room and boarding home.