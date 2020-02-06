Orangeburg County Council honored the late Silas Seabrooks Jr.
Councilman Johnny Ravenell read a resolution Monday honoring the former county councilman and Santee mayor, who died on Jan. 29.
Seabrooks was the first black mayor of Santee, serving from 1972 to 1982. He later served on county council from 1978 to 1998, representing District Two.
“Orangeburg County Council does hereby acknowledge the outstanding contribution and service rendered to the United States of America and the state of South Carolina and the county of Orangeburg,” Ravenell said.
Also during the Monday’s meeting:
• Council approved the fiscal year 2021 budget calendar.
• Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young announced that S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles officials will be at the County Administrative Center on Amelia Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26.
The department will be issuing S.C. Real IDs. Citizens can also register to vote.
