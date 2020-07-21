Orangeburg County Council: COVID surge plan created

The prevention measures require all county employees to stay home if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and also administer self-screening.

New procedures will be implemented if the number of cases continues to increase to ensure the county complies with CDC guidelines, including closing services deemed high-risk by the CDC, adding additional drop boxes on the eastern and western ends of the county and closing buildings to the public if 50% or more of employees are out due to COVID-19.

“We have to assume that everybody is not being tested for COVID-19, and some individuals are asymptomatic, therefore DHEC does not know the actual number of COVID-19 cases. As more tests are taken daily, they will create spikes in the number of reported cases,” Young said.

“It’s possible the number of reported cases does not reflect the actual number of cases, which could cause the trend data to be inaccurate,” Young said.

“We will continue to monitor data and make changes in surge plans as necessary.”

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved first reading by title only of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of taxes and incentive agreement between Orangeburg County and Project Seahorse.