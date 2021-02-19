Orangeburg County Council: COVID-19 increasing costs for county

He added, “They’ve approved everything. Right now it’s just going through the process of cutting the check and getting to us.”

Staley also said the department has submitted a $201,982.58 request to be included in the county’s CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund submission.

Emergency Medical Services Director Stephanie Givens said the department has experienced changes due to the pandemic.

Although the department is currently short 14 positions, it still keeps at least five ambulances on the roads.

Givens said there was a decrease in full-time employees, but part-time employees have stepped up to fill in and address the department’s needs.

Givens noted that all staff is certified, and there are currently people receiving training.

“We have four apprentices that are training to become certified basic EMTs, and then go through that process of moving up to paramedic,” Givens said.

Givens reported an increase in the number of calls fielded by the department.

The pandemic has resulted in EMS coming into close contact with people who test positive for the virus.